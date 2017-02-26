Mass DOT implements overnight closures in Springfield

The Mass DOT is warning drivers of overnight closures in Springfield.
The closures will begin on Monday, February 27 and will end on Friday, March 3.
Exit 8 from I-91 North to I-291 East/ Route 20 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
To reach I-291 East/Route 20 East from I-91 North while Exit 8 is closed:
State Street between East Columbus Avenue and the Hall of Fame will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
