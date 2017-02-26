Mass DOT implements overnight closures in Springfield

The Mass DOT is warning drivers of overnight closures in Springfield.

The closures will begin on Monday, February 27 and will end on Friday, March 3.

Exit 8 from I-91 North to I-291 East/ Route 20 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

To reach I-291 East/Route 20 East from I-91 North while Exit 8 is closed:

Take Exit 10 for Main Street/Route 116. Take a right onto Main Street/Route 116. Turn left onto Liberty Street, then turn left onto Chestnut Street. Take the ramp on the right to access I-291 East/Route 20 East.

State Street between East Columbus Avenue and the Hall of Fame will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

From Hall of Fame Avenue, continue past State Street and turn left on Union Street. Turn left on East Columbus Avenue to access State Street.

From State Street, turn right on East Columbus Avenue. Turn left at Boland Way and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue.

From East Columbus Avenue, continue past State Street, then turn left at Boland Way and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue.

