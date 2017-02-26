Ludlow police make series of related arrests over the weekend

Ludlow detectives were hard at work after they arrested five men in connection with an investigation that began last week.

The investigation stems from crimes involving counterfeit money, stolen firearms, breaking and entering, drug offenses, and other multiple offenses, according to Ludlow Sgt. Valadas.

Sgt. Valadas told Western Mass News the investigation began on Friday, February 24, when they were on the lookout for 21-year-old Bryan Rae Jr.

Police said he was wanted for nineteen criminal charges, and for stealing four handguns from a Ludlow residence that same day.

Rae’s picture was posted all over the media and he was found and arrested by Chicopee police at the Chipotle on Memorial Drive Friday night.

On Saturday, the investigation was thoroughly underway when detectives arrested 19-year-old David Kendall and 18-year-old Justin Danek both of Ludlow.

Kendall was arrested for 44 criminal charges, and Danek was placed under arrest for 11 criminal charges.

The investigation was concluded when detectives arrested two 25-year-old’s also from Ludlow on Sunday.

Jordan Quitero was arrested for 14 criminal charges, and David Teixeria was arrested for 15 criminal charges.

All suspects were held on bail and will be arraigned at Palmer District Court on Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.