Police seek help in identifying alleged wallet thief

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in West Springfield are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an elderly man’s wallet.

Anyone who knows the woman is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 or call Sgt. Gearing directly at extension 243. Police say you can remain anonymous.

