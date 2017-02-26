Police seek help in identifying alleged wallet thief

Police in West Springfield are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an elderly man’s wallet.
Anyone who knows the woman is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210 or call Sgt. Gearing directly at extension 243. Police say you can remain anonymous.
