Chicopee police looking for two suspects who stole from CVS

Chicopee police need your help identifying two people.

According to police, on February 24th, at 3 am, the suspects went into the CVS on Memorial Dr and took many items without paying.

Chicopee police say if you know anything regarding this incident or the people involved, to contact theirr detectives at 413-594-1730 or you can message their facebook page. To message them, just click here.

