Two suspects arrested for shoplifting at Home Depot in Chicopee

Police arrested two suspects in connection with shoplifting at the Home Depot, 655 Memorial Drive, in Chicopee.

Authorities say 27-year-old Christopher Hedges of Hartford, CT and 43-year-old Saul Pellot-Vendrell of Hartford, CT, tried to grab a full carriage of items before leaving the hardware store.

One of the suspects distracted the employee at the door, while the other walked out with stolen items.

The stolen merchandise came out to $2,641.

Both suspects are facing charges of Larceny over $250 and Conspiracy.

Each suspect is being held on $1,000 bail.

