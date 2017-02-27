Another warm up this week with more storms possible

Temperatures continue to fall through the 30s tonight with most dropping to around freezing or slightly below by dawn. Clouds will increase overnight and a rain or snow shower is possible, but very spotty.

We are looking at another mild day Tuesday with high temps returning to the 50s in the afternoon. Expect more clouds overall with a shower or two, especially in the afternoon and a lighter breeze. Rain becomes more likely Tuesday night and Wednesday with our next weather system.

Our weather pattern remains on the mild side again this week as a ridge of high pressure continues its hold over the eastern US. We will be challenging more record high temps Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front as highs look to hit the middle and upper 60s. Similar to this past Saturday, we are expecting warm and breezy conditions Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, we are under a marginal or 5% probability for a severe thunderstorm.

Behind our cold front Wednesday, we will see another sharp temperature drop through Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s for Thursday along with gusty northwest winds. Temperatures drop into the teens Thursday night and highs only reach around 30 Friday! A Clipper Friday afternoon and evening looks to bring some snow showers back to western Mass along with another shot of cold air. Temps should get into the teens and single digits Friday night and highs Saturday may not leave the 20s.

Milder temperatures return Sunday and Monday with highs back into the mid-40s along with quieter weather.

