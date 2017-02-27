Lt. Gov. Polito, MEMA tour Conway tornado damage

Residents in the town of Conway are picking up the pieces less than 48 hours after a tornado tore through town.

The power is back on for the entire town, but it is not back to normal for those who live in Conway. In fact, the cleanup has just begun.

"We are cleaning up after the tornado," said Steven Schneider.

It's not the kind of thing you would expect to be doing on a February morning, but that is what father Steven Schneider and his son, Alan, are doing on Whately Road.

"The roof is off of the house or half of it anyway," Schneider added,

The Schneiders home is one of six properties that have been condemned because of the tornado that tore through this section of town known as Pumpkin Hollow.

On a tour of the town, Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, acting as governor in place of Gov. Baker who is out of the state, said that experts have been brought to the town to assess who can go home and who cannot.

"From a public safety standpoint, it's critical at this point. You might not think a building is unsafe until you have experts make sure it's safe and sound," Polito explained.

After the state declared a state of emergency, it allowed the town to bring in outside vendors to remove debris, but the federal government just might not be able to help.

"According to my conversations with FEMA< it is unlikely there will be federal funds available," Polito noted.

All of the cleanup comes at a cost and with a town of Conway having a total budget of less than $5 million, the price tag will add up quick.

"Calculate what it costs for a town like Conway to pay overtime, pay for these private vendors to come in and stabilize and secure this community, this is something we, as state officials, will work on," Polito noted.

