Conway woman finds silver lining in tornado's destruction

Many homeowners in Conway are still coping with Mother Nature's destruction after an EF-1 tornado went through town over the weekend.

However, one woman is focusing on the silver lining and it's a story you'll see only on Western Mass News.

Clean-up is just beginning after a tornado carved a five-mile path through Conway.



"All of a sudden, the wind changed. The windows started to rattle." said Nancy Delabarre of Conway.



In the cross-hairs of Mother Nature's path was Delabarre's historic home.

"My husband, who lived in San Antonio as a child, lived through a tornado. He looked at me and said we have to get in the basement," Delabarre explained.

Trees thrashed as the natural forces took hold.

"It was pitch black and we saw the sky light up down there because the transformers blew," Delabarre noted.

>> CLICK HERE to see more pictures of the damage in Conway



Like many of their neighbors, the Delabarre's hunkered down.

"The wind was just howling and everything was blowing. We could hear everything crashing around outside," Delabarre added.



It wasn't until sunrise the next day that reality would set in. A dozen windows were smashed and an attached barn and porch were demolished.

"We were really concerned about our neighbors. None of us had cell phone service, we couldn't dial anything, we could check on our neighbors," Delabarre said.



Many things were lost in the rubble, but a memento stowed away in the Delabarre's office was recovered.

However, there's a twist.

"There was a check that blew out of my house - out of the window - and it has my deceased sister-in-law who died in 2003," Delabarre said.



The check was tucked neatly in a neighbor's windshield wiper.



It might not seem like much to some, but it's keepsakes like these that can bring solace to families who lost so much.

"Our entire attitude is none of us were hurt. None of the neighbors were hurt. We can fix things. It's all material and you know, it happened and as long as we're all okay, everything else will get fixed," Delabarre explained

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.