MEMA, town officials survey damage along Whately Rd. in Conway

In the aftermath of the tornado, the Conway police chief led a walk down Whately Road Monday morning - the road caught directly in the tornado's path.

It was like something out of a nightmare. Take a walk down Whately Road, the destruction of Saturday night's tornado is all over. Debris is scattered everywhere on front lawns and the street.

"As far as damage to people's personal property, this is the worst we have seen here, there is no question about it," said Conway Police Chief Ken Ouimette.

Ouimette led a walk down Whately Street to see the damage for ourselves. It was like nothing that some had ever seen before.

Homeowners were scrounging through piles of debris, what was once their clothes and pieces of their home. The pictures speak for themselves.

"As you come down the street, you can see the path that the tornado took," said MEMA director Kurt Schwartz.

Ouimette, along with Schwartz, led reporters further and further and the damage got worse and worse.

"The amount of damage is remarkable. It leads me to think about the long road ahead for the owners of some of these homes," Schwartz added.

The total numbers at this time are that six buildings, including the United Congregational Church, have been determined uninhabitable. Another eight homes have minor damage.

The town is advising all of those to remain clear of the dozens of emergency and local construction crews doing their part to clean up and though this was an emotional walk for the Conway native, Chief Ouimette is just thankful for one thing.

"No matter how many times you see this, it still is just overwhelming seeing the damage, that occurred to all of these local residents buildings, and miraculously, nobody was injured," Ouimette explained.

Whately Road will be closed down to Maple Street for the next week as emergency crews continue their cleanup in the aftermath of this tornado.

>> CLICK HERE to see more pictures of the damage in Conway

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.