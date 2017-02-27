Price of gasoline in Massachusetts down by a penny

BOSTON (AP) - The price of gasoline in Massachusetts has dipped slightly and remains well below the national average.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that the cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular in the Bay State is down a penny from last week to an average of $2.17.

That's 12 cents lower than the national average but 49 cents higher than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA says the stable prices are due to lower demand at this time of year and increased U.S. gasoline production to offset OPEC oil production cuts.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon in Massachusetts to as high as $2.39.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.