Tribes choose East Windsor to host proposed CT border casino

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes say they've chosen the site of a former movie theater complex in East Windsor to host their proposed third casino.

Monday's announcement comes after East Windsor officials approved a development agreement Saturday with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. It provides the town $3 million up front and $3 million annually, in addition to regular tax payments that are expected to total about $5.5 million each year.

The tribes had narrowed the possible locations to East Windsor and Windsor Locks. The East Windsor location is viewable from Interstate 91.

They still need legislative approval to open the casino, which is aimed at blunting competition from MGM's planned facility in nearby Massachusetts.

Some lawmakers think Connecticut should instead build a third casino in southwestern Connecticut.

