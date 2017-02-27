Crews battle fire on South Summer St. in Holyoke

Crews have been able to knock down a fire that broke out at a Holyoke duplex Monday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Anthony Cerruti said that firefighters were called to 522-524 South Summer Street around 1:45 p.m. today.

Cerruti noted that the fire was in the back of the building and the attic space was fully involved when firefighters arrived on-scene.

No injuries were reported and nobody had to be rescued.

The building is owned by the Holyoke Housing Authority and officials from that department are currently working to relocate those displaced.

