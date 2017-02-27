Deadly Palmer hit-and-run suspect who buried his truck pleads guilty

A Monson man who buried his pickup truck in his backyard after he killed a pedestrian in Palmer back on New Year’s Eve in 2015, has pled guilty to the charges.

Christopher Lemek Jr. who fled the scene of the accident that night, pled guilty Monday to one count of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury and Death, and one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of Ignition Interlock Device Restriction.

He's been sentenced to 2 years in prison.

This according to the Hampden Superior Court Clerk's Office.

On New Year’s Eve 2015, 59-year-old Gary Leblanc was killed in the hit and run while in a crosswalk on North Main Street. It happened December 31st just after 5 p.m.

Emergency crews rushed Leblanc to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

After the fatal hit and run, police put out a notice to the public asking for help in finding the pickup truck.

On January 8, 2016, officers armed with a search warrant, found the vehicle on Lemek's property. It was buried it in his backyard.

When authorities unearthed the pickup truck, it was crushed and mangled.

Authorities were able to obtain the search warrant to search his property because Lemek reportedly gave a full confession to the Palmer Police Department after hearing they were looking for his vehicle.

Lemek allegedly telling them he had destroyed and buried his pickup truck.

Palmer Police said that Lemek claimed it wasn't until he heard the news, that he realized what had happened, giving them the confession.

At the time, police did not believe and could not prove that Lemek was driving under the influence the night of the deadly collision. However, Lemek was required to drive vehicles with an ignition interlock device as part of his probation for a second OUI offense.

Lemek will be serving out his sentence at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow.

