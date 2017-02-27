Crash closes portion of Plainfield St. in Chicopee

A portion of a busy Chicopee roadway is currently closed after a one-car crash that resulted in the driver being taken to the hospital.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Plainfield Street is currently closed at Center Street after a van crashed into a utility pole shearing it in half. Live wires from the pole landed on the van.

"At this time, the operator is still inside the vehicle until the live wires are removed," Wilk added.

This was at about 2:30 p.m. Monday and when officers arrived they found the van up on a guard rail.

The driver was alert and conscious following the crash.

Chicopee Electric Light was called to the scene to shut off the power to the wires.

By around 3 p.m. the operator had been taken out of the vehicle by emergency personnel and was transported to a local hospital for "medical valuation due to the airbags gong off," noted Wilk.

As of 4:40 p.m. Monday that section of road was still closed to drivers. Wilk estimated it would probably be closed until about 8 p.m.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while crews from Chicopee Electric Light, as well as Chicopee police and fire, work to clear the scene.

