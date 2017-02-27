Conway residents reflect on historic barn destroyed by weekend tornado

Today in Conway, it's all been about neighbors helping neighbors.

A barn that had been standing in town for more than a century collapsed following the Saturday night tornado and neighbors have been picking up the pieces all day.

Everyone we talked to in town told us there was something special about the barn that once stood in Conway, but today, it looks like nothing but a pile of debris.

"This was extremely different from anything I've ever seen before," said Joe Zadroga.

Zadroga has lived in his Conway house for more than 40 years.

"About 7:15, a strong wind, if you can imagine a heavy-duty locomotive going at a pretty fast pace, roaring from the hills," Zadroga added.

Not ten minutes later, Zadroga took a step outside.

"I saw my friend with his barn right behind me that was no longer there. He says, 'Joe, the barn is gone.' I says 'What are you talking about?' Sure enough with the shining of the flashlight, I just couldn't believe it," Zadroga noted.

The barn had weathered storms for 120 years, Zadroga said.

Most recently, it housed antiques, some of which had just been shipped in from Europe in the last few days. Everyone is feeling grateful that no one was inside at the time.

"He and his wife were actually going to work in that barn that night, which is really scary. They were gone all day and he asked if she would like to go in and do a little work and she decided to have a glass of either wine or beer," Zadroga explained.

A choice that could have ultimately changed the story of an EF-1 tornado that left no one seriously injured.

"So they stayed in the house, luckily. We would've been reading about them in a different way this time, so that was a good blessing," Zadroga said.

Jan, one of the owners of the antique shop, told Western Mass News that they are busy with clean-up, trying first to rescue any items that have already been purchased and putting together a list of items so damaged that they'll need to pay customers back for them.

However, Jan and her husband are not cleaning up alone.

"This whole valley, this is Pumpkin Hollow. It's a beautiful area." Zadroga added.

