Planning ahead for emergencies

The last thing people living in Conway were expecting was a tornado to hit on a Saturday night in February. But we're learning that tornadoes can hit any time, any place. Springfield on June 1st 2011 is another example.

The EF-1 tornado Saturday was the first to ever hit Massachusetts in February, since weather records started being kept in 1950. And it's only the second it hit in the first four months of the year. People in Conway didn't expect it, nor did people in Springfield in 2011, Great Barrington in 1995 and Windsor, Windsor Locks and Suffield Connecticut in 1979. Robert Hassett is the director of the office of emergency preparedness in Springfield. He says people in every one of those communities didn't think it would happen to them. So he says, you need to think about things ahead of time, "So sit down and talk with your family, make a pre plan. One of the things we always want to do is anticipate these kind of events, whether it's a severe weather event or any other kind of disaster, plan ahead about what you're doing to do, make sure you have a kit, make sure you have a kit in your car. So if you get the alert in the middle of the night, you should already have you plan ready to go."

A basic emergency supply kit should include: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation; At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food; Battery-powered or hand crank radio; Flashlight and extra batteries; First aid kit; Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation; Manual can opener for food; and a cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger.

Robert Hassett says it would also be a good idea to make a video record of your entire home, along with a list of your belongings. That way, if your home is damaged, you can give it to your insurance company to make sure the things you lost can be replaced. But again, Hassett says have a plan.