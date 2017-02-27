Conway residents coming together to help one another following tornado

A confirmed EF-1 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour caused lots of damage in the Pumpkin Hollow section of Conway Saturday night.

Sunday was the beginning of their rebuilding effort. It's an effort the entire town is behind.

Many who were left in the dark are starting to see the light.

"First light, I was amazed it was as bright as it was. We were by candlelight without power," said Donna Carmody.



After being in the dark for many hours, Carmody decided to make the trek into town Sunday morning.



"You know what. It's going to bring a tear to your eye when you go down and see," Carmody added.



Carmody's home was largely spared from the worst of the tornado, but that didn't stop neighbors from checking on her.

"Even though I'm on the fringe of the devastation, people are still asking are you okay? Do you need anything," Carmody noted.



Selflessness before all else.



"I love this town, tremendously. Everyone's really great neighbors. They are there when you need them and not when you don't," Carmody explained.



It's not just the buildings that make a town, it's more so the people - people like Justus Conant.

He's a local to Conway and had lived in town for 51 years and everyone seems to know him.



"Doesn't matter what you do, doesn't matter what you say, you just do what you think you have to do at that point. You help a person clear a driveway. You help a person get water, you help a person shut off water that flowing into their homes. If you have the tools and the knowledge to do It, you behave that way," Conant added.



Conant is a musician and his record release party was scheduled at the Conway Inn for Tuesday - Mardi Gras. Unfortunately, because of the storm, the record release has been postponed, but the gathering is still on - jambalaya and all.



"This is how you reach out to your community and you do the best you can do with what you have to offer," Conant said.

The gathering will get neighbors and friends together, offering some the first peace of mind they will feel since the tornado hit the town.



"The thing about peace, about love and tranquility is that it starts at your front door. If you can start at your front door and say, yup I have an ax, yup I have a pair of pliers, yup I have a chainsaw, yup I have a snow shovel. I can help that person out. That's where it starts," Conant added.

It seems the rebuilding effort in Conway may be starting on the steps of the Conway Inn.

