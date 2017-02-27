Westover Air Reserve Base schedules F-15 departure

Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee would like to alert the public to a scheduled departure of F-15 jets later this week.

Upon arriving this Sunday for a refueling stop, a number of F-15 jets will be taking off before 6 a.m. at an undetermined day this week, base officials tell us.

Westover has been chosen for this particular departure due to its proximity to Europe and long runways.

