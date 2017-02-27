Examining homeowners insurance coverage for tornadoes

Getting life back to as normal as possible for victims of the weekend tornado is the number one priority for most.

The first step is filing an insurance claim.

Many insurance claims adjusters are already on-site to help homeowners access the damage and file claims as soon as possible.

One silver lining for tornado victims is that most all homeowners insurance policies cover "wind events" like a tornado, hurricane, or micro-burst.

"All the damage that results from the tornado itself is covered under the homeowners policy, minus your deductible. Unlike flood, where you have to obtain a flood insurance policy, when it comes to the wind, it's all covered," said Joe Leahy of Leahy and Brown Insurance and Realty in Springfield.

Leahy has been in the insurance business for 30 years.

"I think what they'll find is that companies are going to step up and try to help them out," Leahy noted.

Leahy's office is in East Forest Park where many of his clients got hit with the devastating 2011 tornado. He said that in the case of a catastrophic loss, most independent insurance agents are on-scene within hours or less assessing the damage.

"If the roof got blown off, and then there was ensuing rain, the damage to the interior, that would be covered. In addition to that, if you had a garage that was destroyed, that's covered under the homeowners," Leahy explained.

In fact, Leahy said that homeowners insurance covers buildings like your home, other structures like a garage or shed, personal property which is anything that got damaged inside the home, and something called loss of use for things like hotel stays.

"They still have to pay their mortgage, they still have to pay their taxes, they're going to pay electricity while their house is being rebuilt, but they're going to have additional expenses and that's all covered under homeowners policy," Leahy said.

Finally, Leahy said to check your own policy and make sure it includes something called replacement cost coverage.

"In other words, if you replace an item that's destroyed and it cost you more to replace it, they will reimburse you for the difference. You want true replacement. You want to make sure that's on your policy," Leahy said.

Finally, if you're a renter, Leahy said to make sure you have tenants insurance to cover your personal property in the event of a disaster.

