Springfield's mayor, MGM react to site selection for proposed CT casino

Today, a site for a new casino to compete with MGM Springfield was officially announced.

East Windsor, CT is the proposed location for the facility.

To put this into perspective, East Windsor is just 20 minutes, 16 miles down I-91.

However, people we spoke with in Springfield today said that they are not afraid of the proposal in East Windsor. They are confident in Springfield's attraction



"This so-called gaming complex in Connecticut is really just a slots in the box, simple as that. We have the total package here and I'm confident in our partnership with MGM," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The announcement Monday of a competing gambling site just minutes down the road doesn't phase Sarno. He said that what is coming to Springfield is bigger and better.

"They do need to face some legislative hurdles in Connecticut. Whatever happens, happens down there. That is not under my control whatsoever and I worry about the city of Springfield," Sarno added.

The casino being proposed in East Windsor will have slots, gaming tables. and entertainment.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes are trying to compete with the casino that is being built in Springfield.

"I really think it's Connecticut that is worried about their other two casinos seeing how MGM is opening up right over the border. I'm not worried about it. I don't think MGM is really worried about it," said David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Bros. Smoke Shop.

One of the top priorities is keeping jobs in Connecticut, according to the tribes. They were facing the loss of millions in revenue with the Springfield competition right over the border.

"We win because of tax revenue we'll get and jobs. The tribal nation wins because they would they would lose with a casino in Springfield. It's a win for all being built in East Windsor," said East Windsor First Selectman Bob Maynard.

Uri Clinton, Senior Vice President and Legal Counsel for MGM Resorts, released a statement to Western Mass News saying, in part: "This so-called 'process' - and I used that word quite loosely - has become a bad reality show, but with very real consequences for Connecticut."

Clinton added, "It's not the way to generate the most jobs and revenue for the state, it's not the way for towns to maximize the compensation they get from a developer, and it doesn't provide for any real public input."

Some said Monday that it's Springfield's turn for the tourism and tax revenue that comes from a casino.

"Connecticut had a good run for a good 20 years, you know, and it's time for somebody else to take over," Glantz explained.

The proposed East Windsor site needs to go through the Connecticut legislature to be approved. The plan is to convert an old Showcase Cinema right off of I-91 into the multi-million dollar casino destination.

