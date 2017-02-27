UPDATE: Holyoke Police identify male suspect in sunglasses robbery

The Holyoke Police Dept. would like to extend their thanks to everyone who assisted in their investigation of the "Sunglass Hut" thief.
The suspect was linked to three separate incidents in which he allegedly stole a number of high end sunglasses, and thanks to the many tips they received, he has successfully been identified.
