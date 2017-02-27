Residents in Conway begin rebuilding process

Fortunately, no one was injured in Saturday's tornado in Conway, but for some, the rebuilding process is just beginning.

It will be a long road to recovery for some families that are without a home tonight.

The path of the tornado was in an area of Conway called Pumpkin Hollow.

Tonight, many aren't able to return home.

"Well, we are a small town you have to depend on one another," said Steven Schneider.

The old adage to love thy neighbor can be found on Whately Road in Conway.

"It was like a train coming through the house," Schneider added.

That sound was a tell tale sign of a tornado that tore through this section of town, but almost right after the storm, those who live here began to help.

"We hope we can get some funding from the state because essentially, our budget is less than $5-and-a-half million," said John O'Rourke, chairman of the Conway Board of Selectmen.

The state said that they are looking into what and how much thy can give to help the town.

Just this morning, a GoFundMe page was set-up for those in town and within the minutes, the donations started to roll in.

Also, it's a big year for the town - it's their 250th anniversary.

Schneider would have had a front row seat to the parade that would go right down his street, but with all the damage to the historic homes, a church that's now closed, and trees snapped in half, those looking forward to celebrating the town and what it stands for see a long road ahead.

"I don't know, it's going to be tough to get this cleaned up by June. I guess we will have to work together," said Paul Charest.

In speaking with O'Rourke, he said that the town will likely still celebrate the anniversary in some way, but the main focus at the moment is helping those who have lost their homes and have major damage to their property.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, that GoFundMe has raised over $5,400. They ask that you don't donate clothes or household items.

Monetary donations, as well as gift card donations, are also being accepted at Greenfield Savings Bank on Route 116 in Conway. Checks can be mailed to :

Conway, Mass. Tornado Relief

c/o Greenfield Savings Bank

181 Parsons Road

Conway, MA 01341

