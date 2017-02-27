Fundraiser set up to support victims of Conway tornado

People in the town of Conway continue to rebuild after Saturday’s devastating tornado.

Although no one was hurt, the tornado did extensive damage to homes and a church.

This tornado was destructive. You can see the damage all around the town, but instead of letting that bring the community down, they're taking action and moving forward together.

“I was home with my children. My dog was very scared, running across the house, then we hunkered down and got the call to come out, said Heidi Flanders.

Heidi Flanders is the president of the Conway Firemen's Auxilary.

She said she's been working on and off since 8 Saturday night, right after the tornado hit.

“It was very destructive-- old part of town-- hit pretty hard by tornado, and we have a lot of rebuilding to do.”

The tornado damaged houses and the Conway Congregational Church.

Flanders said that the townspeople immediately sprang into action.

“We had a lot of donations for food, water, and drinks, and we’d like to thank all the residents over the last three days.”

A GoFundMe fundraising website has been set up to respond to the outpouring of people asking how they can help the church and the residents who were impacted by the storm.

Conway's Firemen's Auxiliary will manage this fund with input from town officials.

Cash and gift cards for the Conway Tornado Relief Fund are also being accepted at the Greenfield Savings Bank branch on Route 116 in Conway.

Send checks to Conway Mass Tornado Relief, c/o Greenfield Savings Bank, 181 Parsons Road, Conway, MA 01341.

No donations of clothing or household items are needed and will not be accepted. For updates on the status of the storm clean-up, check www.townofconway.com.

Flanders said they're also working with residents in town to possibly set up fundraising events.

“We're a great community, so there's a ton of outpouring in the town of Conway, so I think we'll come together as a community as we always do and be back the way it used to in no time.”

