Victim of 2011 tornado sympathizes with Conway residents

The images out of Conway are reminding western Mass. residents of the last time a tornado caused major damage in the region.

In June of 2011, a tornado tore a path through Hampden County, leaving the town of Monson one of the hardest hit areas.

Monson is just one of the towns still rebuilding from a tornado.

Tonight, a family whose home was destroyed back in 2011 is giving hope for the families in Conway going through the same thing.

“We had heard the tornado warnings during the day, but being in a gulley on either side of two mountains, we didn't necessarily believe it was going to affect us," said Cheryl Denoncourt.

But the June 2011 tornado changed the Denoncourt's lives forever.

They were home celebrating their daughter's birthday, when the storm rolled through Monson, damaging their home and injuring Cheryl and her daughter.

"The windows started exploding, and everyone ran for cover in the basement."

"My daughter was getting hit with debris, she got sprayed with glass-- I got cut from my shoulder to my elbow."

Cheryl said that she feels for those in Conway who are now going through the same thing that her and her family went through.

Robert Hasset is the Springfield Fire Department's Preparedness Director.

He said that being as prepared as you can be for a disaster such as a tornado is key.

"Make a video of the contents of your house. Make sure your insurance is ready to go," said Haset.

Cheryl said that the road ahead for the town of Conway will be a long one, but it's something they will never forget.

"It's a lot to go through, and our prayers are with you, but we wish you luck. Hang in there."

Cheryl said that day was the scariest day of her life.

Most of the families in the area where she lives now, had to rebuild their homes.

