Three new charter schools approved in Massachusetts

Three new charter schools have been approved to open in the state.

A charter school in Westfield was approved through a 5-3-1 vote, A new school in Plymouth following a 8-0-1 vote, and anew school in Sturbridge following a 5-4 vote.

The Hampden Charter School of Science is set to open in 2018, serving 588 students grades 6-12 from Agawam, Holyoke, Westfield, and West Springfield.

Similar to the School of Science in Chicopee, this school would also focus on math and science.

"These schools will give families additional high-quality options," said Secretary of Education James A. Peyser. "I congratulate each of the successful applicant groups, whether they were seeking to start a new school or expand a successful school."

