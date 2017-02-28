A severe weather threat for Wednesday across western Mass

Record high temp tied at Westover today as we climbed to 62 (record: 62, 1976).

We remain cloudy and unseasonably mild tonight across western Mass with our overnight temperatures falling into the 40s early, then rising through Wednesday morning. We may see some low clouds and fog around with a few showers as well. Grab the umbrella for Wednesday-more rain is likely throughout the day!

A strong area of low pressure is moving through the Great Lakes region through Wednesday and will bring a cold front into our area late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Ahead of this front, we will be warm, windy and unsettled-with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A thunderstorm could happen at any point during the day, not just with the passing cold front. However, our best chance for a severe thunderstorm would be in the afternoon. Our main severe threat would be damaging straight line wind, but a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will once again take a sharp fall into the mid-40s by Thursday morning. Expect gusty wind and clearing skies along with falling temps throughout the day. A quick-moving front will come through Friday afternoon, keeping more clouds around and bringing a chance for snow showers. Another shot of cold air and gusty wind comes in Friday night and Saturday.

We are frigid to start the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and gusty NW wind. Expect wind chills in the teens for sure. We fall into the single digits Saturday night as high pressure builds overhead, but will return to around 40 Sunday afternoon with sunshine and a lighter breeze. Yet another ‘inside runner’ storm will go into the Great Lakes region, giving us another warm up, rain and another shot of cold through midweek.

