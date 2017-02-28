Conway Grammar students return to school for first time since tornado

Conway Grammar School students were back in the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since the tornado hit the town.

As parents dropped of their kids this morning, many told them to treat it just like another day.

For many in Conway, the tornado that ripped through town is as scary as it gets, but for young students heading back to school at Conway Grammar today, many were just looking forward to seeing friends and learning a thing or two once again.

"They seemed okay, except my son afterward just said 'Boy, that was a really bad storm,'" said Eliza Langhans.

Langhans told her four and six year old kids about what happened Saturday night, but it has not seemed to phase them. She believes they are just a little too young to understand.

"They would just understand better what happened, that it is not normal. I think when you are younger, you just take everything in stride," Langhans said.

We asked another parent, Rebecca Lawson, mother of three that go to Conway Grammar School. There is no doubt just looking at the aftermath can be scary.

"My nine year old was a little freaked out driving by the trees that were knocked down. I think they handled it well," Lawson noted.

While some are using their imagination to get through the day, school was in session yesterday for Conway high school students and despite having an excused absence yesterday, Frontier Regional School said that 87 percent of Conway high school students made it to class, even though the buses weren't even running.

Superintendent of Frontier Regional Schools Dr. Lynn Carey said in a statement, "The students at Conway Grammar School were excited to return to school this morning. Staff greeting them with smiles and everyone got back into the routine after a long vacation."

Carey also said only one family at the school was severely affected by the tornado and they will be here to support that family as it has always been a tight-knit community.

