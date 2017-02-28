Deerfield officers find "blank gun", drugs, during traffic stop

A Greenfield man is facing drug and motor vehicle charges after Deerfield Police pulled him over on a vehicle infraction.

The 20-year-old who has not been identified yet, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

Deerfield Police on their Facebook page explained that they initiated the traffic stop at 1:20 a.m.

"Officer Jobst was on patrol on Greenfield Road when he stopped a vehicle for not being inspected," explained police.

That's when it was discovered that the driver, allegedly this 20-year-old Greenfield man, had a suspended license.

"While speaking with the operator officers were informed there was a "blank gun" in the console of the vehicle," said police,"(We) investigated the "blank gun" and located (it) with pills and a scale."

After finding the items, the Greenfield man was charged with possession of a Class C drug With Intent to Distribute, as well as several motor vehicle violations.

Police say he's scheduled to appear in court on March 8th.

"Officers will be sending the blank gun or starter pistol to the ballistics lab for further investigation. As you can see in the photo it certainly appears to be a firearm," added police.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Deerfield Police Department to obtain this man's identity and we'll update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.