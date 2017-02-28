Two people transported following 3 car crash in Springfield

Two people had to be rushed to the hospital from a three car crash scene in Springfield late Tuesday morning.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at about 11 a.m.

This was on Plumtree Road and Abbott Street.

When firefighters arrived they had to rescue a male driver from his vehicle, a Nissan Sentra. That individual was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for injuries he suffered.

"The driver of a Nissan Rogue was (also) transported for injuries," noted Leger.

No word yet on their conditions.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.