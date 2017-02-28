Portion of East St. in Chicopee reopen following fire

A portion of a busy Chicopee roadway was closed for a time Tuesday as crews worked to put out a fire.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that East Street, at Beauchamp Terrace, was currently closed as firefighters remain on-scene of a fire there.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The area reopened to traffic around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.