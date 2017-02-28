"Extreme Hats" store thief arrested after returning to Springfield crime scene

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen Sunday from the "Extreme Hats" store on Dwight Street in Springfield. Now the alleged thief has been arrested after he returned to the scene of the crime Monday evening.

This according to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney who says they are still looking for two other suspects and the stolen merchandise.

Josue Perez, 43, listed as being "homeless" by police, was taken into custody at 5 p.m. Monday after the "Extreme Hats" store owner spotted him outside the business and notified police.

On Sunday, the store was broken into.

"$10,590.00 worth of merchandise was stolen," said Delaney, "The suspect(s) gained entrance through the back door and once inside ransacked the store and stole 20 basketball jerseys, 15 football jerseys, 120 sports hats, 28 perfumes, 30 colognes, a flat screen TV, 28 sweaters, 25 ladies jumpers, 29 accessory sets and they destroyed the video surveillance monitor."

But despite the damage to the surveillance equipment, the crime was still captured on camera.

"The store owner was able to access the video feed onto another TV," explained Delaney.

Police began their investigation, then on Monday they heard from the store's owner via 911.

"The same suspect in the video was now back around the front of the store," noted Delaney.

Officers responded and saw the suspect, allegedly Perez, and detained him. He was taken into custody near 115 Dwight St. "Extreme Hats" is located a few doors down at 131 Dwight St.

"The officers then went to the scene of the B&E the day before and watched the surveillance video showing the suspect they had in custody was positively the person who broke in and stole all that merchandise," added Delaney.

Perez has been charged with Breaking & Entering into a Building, Larceny Over $250.00, and Malicious Destruction of Property Under $250.00.

If you have any information that could help officers located the other two suspects and/or the stolen merchandise, please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

