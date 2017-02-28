Report names Massachusetts 'Best State' in America

A new report has ranked the Bay State as the best state in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday that Massachusetts was number one in their inaugural 'Best States' rankings.

The publication made their ranking determinations for all 50 states by evaluating several criteria on how the states serve their residents, including infrastructure, health care, education, and the economy.

Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer for U.S. News and World Report said in a statement, "U.S. News is known worldwide for its rankings of colleges and hospitals. We take the same in-depth approach to evaluating states. Together, the new Best States rankings and platform are a comprehensive effort to provide citizens with a full picture of what's working and what needs to be improved in their states."

U.S. News and World Report based the ranking on thousands of data points from the McKinsey & Company's Leading States Index.

"In calculating the rankings, categories were weighted based on a national 'citizen experience' survey, conducted by McKinsey, that asked people to prioritize each subject in their state and provide their levels of satisfaction with government services. Health care and education are the most highly weighted factors in the methodology," the publication explained in a statement.

According to the results from U.S. News and World Report, Massachusetts received these rankings for the following criteria:

#2 - Health Care

#1 - Education

#7 - Crime and Corrections

#19 - Infrastructure

#16 - Opportunity

#5 - Economy

#16 - Government

"Massachusetts is a great place to live, work and raise a family because of the strength and character of all those who call the Commonwealth home. Everyone should be proud that Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in health care access and public education for all citizens, and our administration will continue to build on these accomplishments to bring more economic success to every corner of Massachusetts," said Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement.

