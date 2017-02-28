Two CT men charged for allegedly stealing copper in Monson

Monson Police have charged two Connecticut men for allegedly stealing copper from a property on Cedar Swamp Road last week.

Dylan Ulitsch, 23, and David Buckley, 44, both from Stafford, CT, are each facing a charge of Larceny Over $250 and a charge of Vandalism.

On Thursday afternoon, Monson Police report they were alerted about a copper theft from a Cedar Swamp Road resident.

"(He) contacted police after observing what he believed to be two individuals stealing copper," explained Monson Police on their Facebook page.

"The resident provided us with a detailed description of the men and their vehicle. After we provided a lookout to area departments, troopers from the Connecticut State Police spotted the vehicle in Stafford CT," added Police.

That's when the vehicle Ulitsch and Buckley were allegedly in, was pulled over.

CT State Police held the vehicle while they waited for Monson Police Officer, David Rondeau, to arrive.

Once he got on scene, Ofc. Rondeau, investigated, interviewing both men.

Monson Police say following those interviews, Ofc. Rondeau recovered "evidence linking them to the theft."

Both Ulitsch and Buckley were then charged.

Police adding, "We thank the resident for their invaluable assistance."

