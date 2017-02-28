Home-built plane crashes through condo roof in Methuen, killing pilot

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police say the pilot of a home-built plane has been killed in a crash through the roof of a condominium building.

Police said there were no reported injuries to residents of the building in Methuen across the Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was on its final approach when it crashed.

Methuen police Lt. Stephen Smith says only a few people were inside the building when the plane crashed after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Television footage and photos showed the tail of the single-engine plane sticking out of the roof.

Witness Keith Lontine told New England Cable News it looked like the plane took a “nosedive out of the blue.”

The FAA said the Sonex aircraft was built from a kit.

