Brush fire along I-91 southbound in Holyoke backs up traffic

Fire crews were called to a brush fire along I-91 southbound in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon and it caused traffic to back up.

State Police at the Northampton Barracks told us that they were called to the scene at about 2:30 p.m.

Holyoke Fire Captain Anthony Cerruti confirmed with Western Mass News that they did send firefighters to the scene.

This was at about the 18 mile marker.

No word just how large the brush fire was though.

No injuries have been reported as of 3:00 p.m.