Neighbors come together to help couple clean up destroyed Conway barn

The cleanup in Conway continued today. People are still helping each other after a tornado destroyed homes and businesses over the weekend.

A couple, with a passion for antiques, lost the barn they ran their business out of.

Now, neighbors are camped out, helping to clean it all up.

In one part of Conway, a large pile of debris used to be a historic barn. It was most recently used for an antiques business, and today, we're learning more about its history.

It was the oldest standing building in the town of Conway - a barn with a long history.

"It was built in the late 1860s. We just looked through Conway's tax records a few weeks ago and found out the year the taxes doubled was the year this barn was built," said John Maggs of Conway.

A barn that stood the test of time for at least 120 years collapsed Saturday after an EF-1 tornado tore through the tiny town of Conway.

"When we got here 30 years ago, it was empty except for some mason supplies from a local mason company. The doors were wide open and there were hundreds of pigeons inside, it was just a mess," Maggs noted.

However, Maggs and his wife, Jan, spent the last 30 years cleaning it and building it up into their very own antiques business, J&J Magg's Antiques.

"We're saddened by the loss of the building we care a lot about, we're saddened by the loss of the building to the town. Many Conway residents cared about it as much as we did," Maggs explained.

You can see the love Conway residents have for the Maggs couple and their barn as dozens stopped by to help sift through the rubble and bring by coffee and meals.

"I haven't had to cook for three days. Our sadness is offset by the joy of having people come forward and volunteer to help. Some of these people are being paid, most of them aren't," Maggs explained.

Mike Skalski added, "This was really, really bad, especially because of the history that was destroyed inside of the place."

Everyone stopped by to help the Maggs couple try and save as many antiques as they can.

"They're neighbors and friends. In retrospect, it's one of the nicer things that's happened," Maggs said.

Crews said that they'll be cleaning up debris until the end of the week.

