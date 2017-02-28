Westfield Police warn public of increase of counterfeit $100 bills

The Westfield Police Dept. would like to notify the public of fraudulent $100 bills that have been appearing around town lately.
The counterfeit bills are actually $10 bills that have been bleached over and reprinted, and police have listed a number of telltale signs in how you can distinguish them.
The fraudulent $100 bills came be told apart from the real bills by the following:
Police ask not only the public, but especially store clerks to take extreme caution when encountering $100 bills.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.