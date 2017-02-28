Westfield Police warn public of increase of counterfeit $100 bil - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield Police warn public of increase of counterfeit $100 bills

WESTFIELD, MA

The Westfield Police Dept. would like to notify the public of fraudulent $100 bills that have been appearing around town lately.

The counterfeit bills are actually $10 bills that have been bleached over and reprinted, and police have listed a number of telltale signs in how you can distinguish them.

The fraudulent $100 bills came be told apart from the real bills by the following:

  • A lighter shade of green
  • The ink will rub off if the bill is creased
  • The “100” on the front of the bill on the bottom right will not be the “color shifting” ink, nor will it change shades when reflecting light
  • The watermark portrait of Alexander Hamilton on the right side of the bill is incorrect. It should be Benjamin Franklin.
  • The security strip will be on the right side of the bill instead of the left

Police ask not only the public, but especially store clerks to take extreme caution when encountering $100 bills.

