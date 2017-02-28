Conway residents continue moving forward with tornado clean-up

It has been around the clock cleanup in the small town of Conway after a tornado tore through town this weekend.

The most critically damaged areas remain blocked off as many homeowners and those in charge of the town wonder how they move on from here.

Since Sunday, the cleanup has been tremendous in the Pumpkin Hollow section of Conway. Trees have been cleared, roofs tarped over, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Amongst the grave stones at the Howland Cemetery is a tree that snapped from the 100 mile per hour winds of Saturday night's tornado.

"This is terrible, obviously, in a place of hallowed ground to see this kind of damage. We are having reports coming in of tree damage, but no damage to property or housing," said Conway selectman John O'Rourke.

Whately Road - the main path of the storm - is still closed as crews clear trees and debris, like nails, from the road. That work comes as those in town are still assessing the damage.

"Started to put our documentation together and within the next few days, we will have a idea of the cost," O'Rourke noted.

The state is looking into ways to help fund cleanup efforts - a gesture O'Rourke appreciates.

"Budget for the town is about $5.5 million. It's strained for other costs, so this is a big dent in that at this point, so hopefully, we can get some aide from the state to get through this process," O'Rourke explained.

The state said that it's unlikely that federal aid from FEMA will come to Conway, but the town's GoFundMe has already received thousands of dollars of donations.

They still have to work out who would receive what, but O'Rourke had this to say to those who have given to the town.

"Certainly thank everyone who has had concern and donated funds," O'Rourke said.

So far, that GoFundMe has raised over $11,000.

