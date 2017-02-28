Woman who admitted to bullying 15-year-old Phoebe Prince is facing new charges

A South Hadley woman who admitted to bullying 15-year-old Phoebe Prince, who later took her own life, is facing new charges.

According to court documents 23-year-old Ashley Koske is charged with Criminal Harassment and Threat to Commit Murder.

Police say she threatened to slash the tires and the throat of another woman.

Koske has pleaded not guilty to these new charges.

Koske was one of the five teens who were involved in the Prince case back in 2011. At the time her name was Ashley Longe.

She is due back in court next month.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.