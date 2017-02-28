Holyoke officials working to ensure safe parade day

In just over two weeks, the streets of Holyoke will be filled with folks celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

There are some concerns though after recent incidents of cars driving through crowds at parades.

It was a time to celebrate, but on Saturday, someone allegedly drove drunk into a crowded Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. At least 28 people were injured.

Just today, an elderly man reportedly drove his SUV into a marching band in Gulf Shores, AL and injured 12 high school students - four of them critically.

Hayley Dunn with the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Committee said that that safety of everyone is a big concern for this parade.



"Throughout the parade, we have police officers, ambulances, and EMTs stationed strategically throughout the parade route. as well as the road race," Dunn explained.



Holyoke Police told Western Mass News that there is no specific threat to the Holyoke parade and they are working with all different agencies to make sure of the public's safety.

Dunn noted that they meet with all different public safety agencies every year and this year is no different.



"The safety of our participants and of course our spectators is of the utmost importance to the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Committee. Each year, we meet with all public safety officials, that's city, state, regional and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency," Dunn added.



Those agencies are in constant contact with public safety and even have a meeting coming up this week and they will take these Mardi Gras parade incidents into consideration



Dunn said that spectators should feel safe coming to the parade and leave the worrying about safety to the experts.



"We hope that our spectators know that their safety is our number one priority and that they can just come out and have fun," Dunn said.



With 65 years of experience, Dunn assured participants that they have security under control.



"We have had parades in all types of weather, all types of situations, and it's always a great weekend of events," Dunn noted.

Police told us that they can't talk specifics about this parade to ensure that the plans are secure, but they are constantly evaluating and updating their safety plans.

