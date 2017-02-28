Play-Doh production coming back to East Longmeadow

Play-Doh is coming back in a big way. Rhode Island-based Hasbro said that sales of the popular, moldable clay have risen 20 percent in each of the last five years.

So now, the company said that it's bringing production, not only back to the Unites States, but back to where they used to make Play-Doh - at a plant in East Longmeadow.

Play-Doh will soon be squeezed out of this plant in East Longmeadow. Sold to global toy and card maker Cartamundi in 2015, the facility used to be home to Milton Bradley, then Hasbro.

Cartamundi still makes toys for Hasbro and, according to town officials, will soon add Play-Doh to its list.

"I think it good. It's good. It shows that manufacturing is coming back, that it's coming to Cartamundi," said Don Sienkiewicz of East Longmeadow.

East Longmeadow is all abuzz about Play-Doh making it's return. Made in the U.S. until 2004, manufacturing then moved to then cheaper Turkey and China.

"Play-Doh was made here years ago. It's something that I played with as a child. I think that it's wonderful that it's coming back," said Paul Federici with East Longmeadow's town council.

Hasbro said it will need at least 20 additional staff to produce Play-Doh at Cartamundi, which already employs about 460 people.

Federici said that it's a win-win.

"In this economy, anytime you have any growth, it's a wonderful thing, so to have 20 new jobs come into town, it's going to help our economy. It's going to help obviously the people who get the jobs and it's going to be like a trickle down theory. It's going to help the businesses in town because there will be 20 more people who'll go to lunch, who will buy goods and things, so it's a win-win for everybody," Federici explained.

Hasbro said that while production costs in the U.S. may be higher, with Play-Doh sales steadily climbing, costs to ship from East Longmeadow instead of China, for example, is actually more efficient and cost effective.

Hasbro reportedly hopes to begin production of Play-Doh at the Cartamundi facility within the next year.

We reached out to Cartamundi in East Longmeadow, but so far, have had no response.

Little known fact, Play-Doh was invented as a wallpaper cleaner in the 1950s. They reportedly sell 500 million cans each year.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.