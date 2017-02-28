U.S. Marshals arrest Massachusetts sex offender in Georgia

U.S. Marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in GA arrested a criminal sex offender from Massachusetts, outside of an apartment complex in Rincon, Georgia this morning.

Scott B. King, 49 of Massachusetts was suspected to be staying with a female at the location, and upon being confronted by the task force, he complied and was taken into custody.

A small handgun and suspected narcotics was found on King’s person during the arrest.

King reportedly failed to show up for trial for sex offender violations in Greenfield, Mass. in December 2016.

King was considered dangerous due to his criminal history.

Police pursued leads in Athol, Orange, and Keene, NH before requesting additional help.

The case was soon referred to the Marshals Task Force and Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Team by the District Attorney’s Office for Franklin County.

King will answer fugitive from justice charges in state court in Effingham County Georgia.

It is undetermined if he will return to Massachusetts to face pending charges.

