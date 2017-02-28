Case dropped against man charged in connection to Amherst murder

The state's case has been dropped against the man who was charged as being an accomplice to the murder of an Amherst man in October of last year.

The case of Soksot Chham was dismissed without a hearing today.

He was arrested as an alleged accomplice, along with his brother Soknang Chham -- who was charged with the murder of Jose Rodriguez at the Southpoint Apartments.

As far as the reason behind why his case was dropped, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office released the following statement to us:

"After a review of the investigation, grand jury presentation regarding the underlying incident, the likely evidence in this case, and after meeting with the officers, the Commonwealth believes the defendant's familial relationship offers a defense to Mass.Gen.Laws ch. 274, §4, the offense with which he is presently charged. The investigation remains ongoing, but presently the Commonwealth would not be able to sustain its respective burdens if either this charge or another charge in connection with the events which underlie the above-captioned matter were litigated. We reserve the right to revive the matter and re-indict as jeopardy has not attached."

