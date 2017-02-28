Child struck by car on Allendale St. in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Child struck by car on Allendale St. in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police were on-scene after a child was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 27 Allendale Street around 6 p.m. after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car.

Police tell us that the child sustained minimal injuries, but they were transported to the hospital anyway.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

