Child struck by car on Allendale St. in Springfield

Springfield Police were on-scene after a child was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 27 Allendale Street around 6 p.m. after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car.

Police tell us that the child sustained minimal injuries, but they were transported to the hospital anyway.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated.

