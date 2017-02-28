Parishioners of Conway church counting blessings, look towards the future

The members of the congregational church in Conway said Tuesday that they are turning to their faith during this difficult time.

"Robert Frost said 'Home is a place where when you go, they have to take you in.' Well, you go here, they don't have to take you in, but they do," said Muriel Antes.

For more than two centuries, the church has played a host to many of life's major moments for Antes.

"My husband's funeral was here and it was overflowing, a lot of baptisms, Sunday school, all kinds of weddings," Antes added.

Just two weeks ago, Antes - who cooks meals for church events - had someone fix the stove in the kitchen.

"We finally got someone to fix it, but now we can't use it because there isn't a tank of gas, but we can always cook some place else,"

The kitchen, much like the rest of the church, was hit hard by Saturday night's tornado.

Michele Novak got the call early on Saturday night that their place of worship was hit.

"The bell tower shifted about an inch and a half, it's not totally upright, but there are cracks in everything," Novak added.

Sadly, it isn't the first storm the United Congregational Parish has weathered. Recently, the space saw a $500,000 renovation after a mold problem.

Today, we couldn't get inside because the structure could be unsafe, but despite all that, Novak is counting her blessings.

"We have a lot of things to be thankful for. No one was hurt. We don't live in the church, there are people out of their homes. The church is the people. We have a congregation that really loves each other," Novak explained.

As they look to the future, Antes and Novak said that they will be looking for a bit of help from up above.

Both Antes and Novak told us that their pancake breakfast on March 18 won't happen at the church. They hope, though, to have it somewhere else.

The reverend of the church also said that they are looking for an alternative space like the grammar school to host their Sunday services as they wait for an evaluation on the church.

