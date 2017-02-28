Owner of destroyed Conway barn discuss clean-up efforts

All over Conway, people are still picking up the pieces after the tornado tore through their town.

Conway's oldest standing building collapsed Saturday as a result of the storm.

The head of the clean-up crew spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about what's next.

Crews will likely be out of the area by Saturday. Picking up all the debris wouldn't usually take more than a couple of days, but there's a reason why they're picking through it all so carefully.

"We heard the loud noise outside. I opened the door to see and almost got sucked through the door," said John Maggs.

Maggs, co-owner of J&J Magg's Antiques, ran the business with his wife, Jan, out of a historic barn in the town of Conway.

The barn that stood in Conway's Pumpkin Hollow section and collapsed Saturday after an EF-1 tornado tore through it.

Today, that barn is just a pile of rubble.

"After it stopped, less than two minutes in all, I'm sure. I went out to look and see if any trees had been damaged and just incidentally looked at the barn to make sure it was okay and it was gone," Maggs noted.

Neighbors and friends have crowded the destruction ever since with coffee, meals, and helping hands.

"Structurally, it was in decent shape. It wasn't like it was a barn that had been left uncared for for years. It got hit hard," said Mike Skalski.

Skalski has known Maggs for 15 years.

"The difficulty with this job is that John and his wife had a barn full of very early antiques, some of them 600-700 years old, fine furniture, that kind of stuff, and we're trying to save as much of it as we can for them," Skalski added.

That's why the cleanup process will take until the end of the week.

"If you were just tearing a building down, in a day, you could have it all busted up, but because of the idiosyncrasies of this one, because there are a lot of antiques in there, we're trying to salvage, we're taking it much slower than we normally would," Skalski noted.

As for what's next for the Maggs's antiques business, he said, "I'm 76 years old. I don't really have to work a whole lot longer. We're going to do the parts of our business that we enjoy doing."

The Maggs's are thinking about designing a new space to do their work in, but they said there would be no way they could ever rebuild the historic barn that stood here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.