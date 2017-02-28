Benefit held at the Conway Inn for impacted residents

The people of Conway continue to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Saturday's devastating tornado.

People came out to the Conway Inn this afternoon for a benefit for those impacted by the storm.

The benefit was originally an album release party, but after the tornado hit, organizers knew they had to immediately switch gears and help those in need.

Chef Justus Conant was hard at work prepping for tonight, and while the Conway Inn has been planning to host this Mardi Gras themed party for weeks, tonight's event took on a whole new meaning after the tornado hit.

Justus said that he saw firsthand how powerful the driving wind was.

“Came back from recording on Saturday, and I parked in the yard to pick up a pizza, and the storm hit. I had to grab the post to hold on because the winds were too violent," said Conant.

And he considers himself one of the lucky ones.

More than 100 people came out to the Conway Inn for the benefit.

Bins were set up so folks could donate to the town's tornado relief fund.

Lifelong residents said that the road ahead was going to be a long one.

But they also know that although this town may be small, its people are resilient.

Organizers say they raised $2,250 at the benefit and received a $50,000 anonymous check.

Town officials also announced today that they received a grant for $10,000 from the Lion’s Club of North America to help the victims.

If you'd like to contribute, but couldn't make it to tonight's event, you can still donate here.

