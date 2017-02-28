Alternative proposed to residents on rattlesnakes moving to Quabbin Reservoir

A plan to introduce a colony of timber rattlesnakes to the Quabbin Reservoir has been met with some opposition over the past couple of months.

Tonight, state wildlife officials met in Belchertown to give the public an update and discuss the possibility of other places these rattlesnakes could go, if the plan goes through.

There was no decision tonight and no public comment, but it was the second meeting of the rattlesnakes’ review group.

They will decide on a location and then recommend it to the state, but there's no timetable as to when exactly that could happen.

"I've been hiking at Quabbin all my life and it's interesting that they want to do it," said Robert Natario.

Robert Natario is an avid hiker and frequents the Quabbin Reservoir.

He likes the scenery and enjoys the wildlife, and doesn't mind the idea to bring timber rattlesnakes to Mount Zion Island in the Quabbin in an effort to stop extinction.

"It's a great place to do it. They've already brought in the eagles-- the bald eagles which are beautiful."

Robert was one of the people that came to Tuesday's meeting to find out more about idea.

They listened to a herpetologist who talked about the history of these snakes in Massachusetts.

Robert said he doesn't think they'd bother him while on a hike.

The Quabbin was the front runner for these snakes, but after some opposition and backlash from people, the division of fisheries and wildlife board decided on possible other sites, which now include Mt. Tom in Holyoke, the Southern Berkshires, and Blue Hills in Milton.

Now the group will have another meeting at a later time, but they are asking everyone who would like to give their input to do so by going to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife's website.

