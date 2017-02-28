Holyoke Police respond to head-on collision crash on Northampton St.

Holyoke Police responded to 671 Northampton St. tonight outside of the American Best Value Inn for a head on collision car accident.

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, however the jaws of life had to be used to extricate the victims.

Northampton St. is currently blocked from the Easthampton line to Mt. Tom Access Road, however it is expected to reopen soon.

