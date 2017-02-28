Springfield police seize over 10,000 bags of heroin in drug seizure

Springfield Police obtained 10,267 bags of heroin and around 226 grams of powder and crack cocaine earlier today.
Following a search warrant at the residence of 19 Windemere St., Hernan J. Santana, age 35 of Springfield, and Jose Pena, age 37 of Springfield, were arrested and charged with:
Hernan Santana is additionally charged with:
Two customers who were at the dwelling at the time were also arrested.
Police were able to seize the following in the drug den:
