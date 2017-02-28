Springfield police seize over 10,000 bags of heroin in drug seizure

Springfield Police obtained 10,267 bags of heroin and around 226 grams of powder and crack cocaine earlier today.

Following a search warrant at the residence of 19 Windemere St., Hernan J. Santana, age 35 of Springfield, and Jose Pena, age 37 of Springfield, were arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Heroin 200+ Grams

Trafficking in Cocaine 200+ Grams

Possession of Heroin w/Intent to Dist.

Distribution of Heroin

Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm w/out a License

Possession of Ammunition w/out an F.I.D. Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Hernan Santana is additionally charged with:

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (Lt. Kent)

Resisting Arrest

Two customers who were at the dwelling at the time were also arrested.

Police were able to seize the following in the drug den:

10,267 bags of heroin.

Approximately 226 grams of powder and crack cocaine.

Approximately 80 grams of marijuana.

Taurus .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded w/10 rounds.

$6,420.00 in cash

a 2006 Honda Accord.

Various implements used to package and distribute heroin, cocaine, crack and marijuana

