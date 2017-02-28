Springfield police seize over 10,000 bags of heroin in drug seiz - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield police seize over 10,000 bags of heroin in drug seizure

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police obtained 10,267 bags of heroin and around 226 grams of powder and crack cocaine earlier today.

Following a search warrant at the residence of 19 Windemere St., Hernan J. Santana, age 35 of Springfield, and Jose Pena, age 37 of Springfield, were arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking in Heroin 200+ Grams
  • Trafficking in Cocaine 200+ Grams
  • Possession of Heroin w/Intent to Dist.
  • Distribution of Heroin
  • Distribution of Crack Cocaine
  • Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm w/out a License
  • Possession of Ammunition w/out an F.I.D. Card
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Hernan Santana is additionally charged with:

  • Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (Lt. Kent)
  • Resisting Arrest

Two customers who were at the dwelling at the time were also arrested.

Police were able to seize the following in the drug den:

  • 10,267 bags of heroin.
  • Approximately 226 grams of powder and crack cocaine.
  • Approximately 80 grams of marijuana.
  • Taurus .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded w/10 rounds.
  • $6,420.00 in cash
  • a 2006 Honda Accord.
  • Various implements used to package and distribute heroin, cocaine, crack and marijuana

